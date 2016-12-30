59% OF WEXFORD ROADS IN NEED OF REPAIR

Almost sixty per cent of County Wexford’s road network is in need of some type of repair.
That’s the findings of the Performance Indicators Local Authorities Report which was published today.
The report highlights that 10% of Wexford’s regional roads, 30% of the primary and secondary roads and 19% of the tertiary roads in the county are in severe structural distress.
County Wexford is one of seven counties where the most resources needs to be invested in roads to bring them up to an acceptable standard.
Problems identified in the report include potholes, disintegration of the road surface, extensive loss of pavement and cracking across a lot of road surface.