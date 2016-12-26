ADVICE ON CHRISTMAS MENTAL HEALTH People are being encouraged to take a balanced approach to Christmas and to look after their mental health. St Patrick’s Mental Health Services is advising people to try and maintain a balanced lifestyle and not to overspend or drink too much alcohol. People are also being advised to keep in touch with anyone who they feel may be suffering from loneliness or feeling down over the Christmas period. St Patrick’s Mental Health Services in Dublin says you’ll feel better overall if you keep things in perspective.

