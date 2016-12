BERLIN ATTACKER ACCOMPLICE SEARCH BY GERMAN POLICE German authorities are looking for possible accomplices of the Berlin attacker after he was shot dead by police in Italy. Hundreds of investigators will work on the case over Christmas to find out if Anis Amri was part of a larger group of jihadists or acted alone. The 24-year-old had filmed a video in which he pledged allegiance to Islamic State.

Share this article....