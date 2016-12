We are being urged to change the way we view out of date food products in order to reduce food waste.

It’s believed that Ireland bins one million tonnes of food every year.

MEP Brian Hayes says this is shameful when we consider that 15% of our population has experienced food poverty at some point.

He says it’s been estimated that nearly one billion people could be lifted out of malnutrition on less than a quarter of the food that is wasted in Europe, the UK and the US.