Gardai across Wexford have reported a quiet time on our roads with no major incidents between the Christmas period from Wednesday 21st of December up to today. Garda Inspector Phil Hipwell from New Ross Garda Station says there were over 80 checkpoints and a number of people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Inspector Hipwell says the Garda surveilance on the roads will continue in to the new year

