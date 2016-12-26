GEORGE MICHAEL DIES AT 53 The singer George Michael has died at his home in England at the age of 53. His publicist says he passed away peacefully, it’s thought he suffered heart failure. In a career spanning four decades George Michael sold 100 million records – From the sparkling 80s hits of Wham to massive solo hits that made him one of pop’s most respected artists. Elton John, Madonna, and Boy George are among the dozens of stars paying tribute to the star. His former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley tweeted saying he’s “heartbroken”. Perhaps fittingly their festive classic “Last Christmas” was back in the charts as George Michael became the latest music legend to say goodbye in 2016.

