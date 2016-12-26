MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN CHRISTMAS DAY CRASH Gardai are appealing for witnesses following the death of a motorcyclist in Dublin in the early hours of Christmas morning . It’s believed the man in his 20s hit a metal railing on a traffic island at the junction of Crumlin Road and Sundrive Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to the Dublin City Morgue. A post mortem is due to take place and gardai are asking anyone who my have witnessed what happpened to come forward. +++

