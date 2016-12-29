Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald has published a new bill which will give victims of crimes statutory rights.

For this first time ever in Ireland, the bill will set out a set of rights that victims of crimes are entitled to receive.

Victims must now be informed if the perpetrator of their crime is on temporary release or has escaped from custody.

The bill also states that victims must be notified if their case has been dropped against the perpetrator.

Speaking today about the bill, the minister said the measures will provide victims with the necessary information to help them through the criminal justice process.