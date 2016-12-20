Receivers and Campaigners Clash over Apollo House

The Receivers for Apollo House – taken over last week by homeless campaigners – say the occupation is illegal – and unsafe to occupants and neighbours.

In a statement this afternoon – receiver Tom O’Brien of Mazars says that the commercial building is in a poor condition and does not meet the requirements of homeless people.

Mr O’Brien says the occupation of Apollo House has resulted in the loss of fire insurance cover – posing an immediate risk to those inside and to neighbours.

He says that the campaigners have not responded to requests for meetings – and that they’ll have no other option but to seek remedy in the courts.

Meanwhile, Dublin City Council have confirmed to them that 210 new beds are becoming available at three city centre facilities this week.