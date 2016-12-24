TAOISEACH ON BREXIT AND HOMELESS The Taoiseach has insisted there will be no return to a hard border with the North after Brexit. Enda Kenny says that until the British government makes it clear what they hope to achieve from the process there can be no negotiation. But he warned that when negotiations do begin, Ireland will be “on the European team because we are staying with Europe.” The Taoiseach has also defended the Government’s approach to dealing with the homeless crisis. Latest figures show there are over six and a half thousand people ‘officially homeless’ in Ireland. The number of families becoming homeless has increased by over 40 percent since last year and one in three of those in emergency accommodation is now a child. But Enda Kenny says its not just about finding someone a bed – its about providing them with vital services.

