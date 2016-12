THREE INJURED IN ENNISCORTHY CRASH Three people were injured in a road crash in Enniscorthy last night. The two-car collision happened at around 10pm on the Island Road in Enniscorthy. Emergency services attended the scene where it took more than an hour to free the occupants from the vehicles. All were brought to hospital where their injuries were found to be non-life threatening. They were detained overnight for observation and are expected to be released today.

Share this article....