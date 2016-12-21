WEXFORD FAMILY BUSINESS SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH

Wexford based business group Pettitts has announced a significant rise in sales in 2016.
The group run by Cormac Pettitt owns supermarkets, hotels and pubs as well as having other business interests and has announced that sales have risen by 6 per cent bringing in revenues of 120 million euro.
The group owns supermarkets in Wexford, Enniscorthy and Gorey as well as Arklow and Athy.
They also own the Talbot Hotel on the quays in Wexford and the Stillorgan Park hotel in Dublin amongst others.
Recently filed accounts showed profits of 3.1 million euro, an increase of nearly 50 per cent.
The group now employs 1000 people across the country.