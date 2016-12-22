Wexford Youths fixture list for First Division released

Wexford Youths now know their faith as the fixture list for the First Division has been revealed.
Youths will kick off their campaign with a trip to Cobh Ramblers on the 25th of February.
Their first home game is against Athlone town on the 3rd of March.
The FAI have also confirmed that there will be 2 divisions of ten teams from 2018.
The full fixture list is available below
The 2017 @SSEAirtricityLg fixtures for @WexfordYouthsFC.. #LOI pic.twitter.com/GKRTnhFS6a
— SSEAirtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) December 22, 2016