Wexford’s O’Byrne and Walsh Cup Fixtures Announced.

Wexford’s new management teams in both football and hurling have received word of their first challenges when the sports return in the new year.
The footballers have been drawn in Group 1 alongside Dublin, UCD and the newly amalgamated DCU Dochas Eireann.
Davy Fitzgerald’s first senior games in charge of the hurlers will see them face Dublin, UCD and Carlow in Group 3.
Seamus McEnaney’s men get their O’Byrne cup campaign underway against UCD on the 8th of January in St Patrick’s Park Enniscorthy.
The Hurlers will compete in the Walsh Cup against the same side also on the 8th of January in Pairc Ui Suiochan, Gorey.
Both of those games will throw in at 2 o’clock.
All games will be played throughout January.