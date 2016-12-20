WIDE CONDEMNATION FOR LATEST TERRORIST ATTACKS

President Michael D Higgins has condemned three separate attacks in Germany, Turkey and Switzerland over the past 24 hours.
12 people were killed in a suspected terror attack in Berlin, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey was assassinated in Ankara and three people were injured in a shooting near an Islamic centre in Zurich.
It’s being reported a Pakistani migrant arrested after the attack at a crowded Christmas market in Berlin may not be the person responsible.
German newspaper reports are citing security sources who say a terrorist is still at large and is armed.