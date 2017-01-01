1 IN 5 WOULD SAVE THEIR TECHNOLOGY BEFORE THEIR PET

A new study released today has shown that 1 in 5 of us would save our smartphones before our pets in the case of an emergency.

Some of the people surveyed said they would go above and beyond to save their phone, with 40% saying they had rescued it from the toilet.

The study shows our growing dependence on technology, so much so that we’d sacrifice our cats and dogs for them.

CEO of MediaHQ, Jack Murray, has warned that the addictive nature of smart phones is damaging our mental health in the same way any other addiction would.