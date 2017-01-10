INQUIRY INTO MATERNITY SERVICES IN WEXFORD CALLED FOR

A couple who lost their son due to a series of mistakes at Wexford General Hospital are calling for an inquiry into maternity services at the hospital.
Mignon Underwood suffered from undiagnosed pre-eclampsia which lead to the premature death of her son Conor in 2012.
The family sued the HSE in a case that was settled out of court with the executive apologising to the family for the mismanagement of the pregnancy.
Speaking on Morning Mix this morning, Mignon’s husband Derek says an inquiry is essential for keeping maternity patients safe in Wexford.