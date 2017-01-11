HOME SWEET HOME SAY THEY WON’T LEAVE APOLLO HOUSE

Activists are refusing to leave Apollo House after their application for an extension was rejected by the High Court.
The Home Sweet Home campaigners took over the NAMA owned property before Christmas and were told they must vacate the building by 12 o’clock today.
An application to stay an extra week was submitted by the activists but was turned down by a High Court judge this lunchtime.
If the group decide to stay in the building, which they say they plan to do, they will be doing so illegally.
A gathering in solidarity with the campaigners is taking place in Wexford today at 1 o’clock