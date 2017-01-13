214 JOBS CREATED BY ENTERPRISE IRELAND CLIENTS IN WEXFORD

Enterprise Ireland client companies created 214 jobs in County Wexford last year.
Clients of the Government agency responsible for developing Irish business globally now employ over 4,800 people in the county.
2016 was a record year for Enterprise Ireland as it’s total numbers of employment reached over 200 thousand for the first time in it’s history.
The company says that construction and digital and financial technology were key areas of growth last year.
Martin Corkery, Enterprise Ireland’s South East Regional Director said: “Despite global economic challenges in 2016, job creation by Irish companies in Wexford remained strong.