25 JOB LOSSES AT GOAL CHARITY

Irish aid agency Goal is seeking up to 25 redundancies – after what it describes as a challenging year.

In May – the Irish Government withheld millions of euro in funding from the NGO on foot of a US government investigation into its Syrian aid programme.

However it has since released almost 4 million for the long term development work of the agency.

Despite this – Goal says it has commenced a consultation process for up to 25 potential redundancies across all head office functions in Dublin and London.

