5% RISE IN WEXFORD HOUSE PRICES

House Prices in Wexford are expected to rise by 5% over the coming year according to a report released today.
The REA Average House Price Survey shows that buyers can expect a futher increase this year after prices rose last year by an average of 10,000 euro.
The average three bed semi now coss 150 thousand in the county.
The survey suggests that prices will increase by 6.1% nationwide with Longford seeing the biggest increase of 15%
Limited supply and the easing of first time buyers restrictions are said to be the cause of the increases.