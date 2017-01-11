ADAMS SAYS ELECTION IS THE WAY FORWARD FOR THE NORTH

The Sinn Féin President says he believes an election in Northern Ireland is the only way forward.
But Gerry Adams has left the door open for last minute talks to avert the triggering of the poll next Monday.
He’s spoken to Northern Secretary James Brokenshire and is meeting the Taoiseach Enda Kenny this afternoon.
Martin McGuinness quit his role as Deputy First Minister after the DUP leader Arlene Foster’s refusal to step down for her role in the ‘Cash for Ash’ scandal.
The Northern Secretary warned earlier this week that if the election doesn’t provide a government within two weeks, he will be forced to call another.