AIRPORT CHAOS AFTER TRUMP ‘MUSLIM BAN’ A US court has intervened over President Trump’s immigration ban, as protests are held across the US. A judge has ordered a temporary halt to the deportation of people affected by what critics are calling a “Muslim Ban”. Crowds gathered at airports across America, including Washington state governor Jay Inslee at his local airport. – angry at a block on refugees and visitors from Syria, Iraq, Iran and 3 other Muslim-majority nations entering the country. The President’s order meant people from the affected countries who arrived at US airports faced deportation, despite having valid visas. A judge issued a temporary halt to the deportations after a legal action by the American Civil Liberties Union but President Trump will challenge that ruling. He says the order is “working very nicely” will keep out radical Islamic terrorists.

