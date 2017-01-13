ARMED ROBBERY AT KILANERIN POST OFFICE

Gardai have launched an investigation after an armed robbery took place at a post office in Kilineran.
4 men approached the shop at midday armed with a handgun, a sledgehammer and a pickaxe.
Three men entered inside and assaulted one member of staff.
They fled the scene with a small amount of money, heading in the Tinahely direction.
Gardai are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Grey 151 Dublin registered Land Rover Sport Jeep.
Nobody was injured in the incident but staff were intimidated by the robbers.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222