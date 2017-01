The strain of bird flu found in Wexford town last week has yet to be comfirmed

The wild duck, a wigeon was found alive but unable to fly and the Department of Agriculture said further tests are being carried out to see if the virus is the same as is widespread across Europe currently

There is no evidence to date of any further spread of the H5N8 virus here

It is not transmittable to humans but is a serious disease in poultry and other birds