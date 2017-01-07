BODY OF MISSING WEXFORDMAN FOUND IN KILDARE A body found in woodland near Monasterevin in County Kildare early this week has been identified as Wexford man Tony Egan, who’d been missing from his County Laois home since last September. The 32 year old, originally from Millquarter, Newbawn but living in Portarlington in Laois for the last couple of years, was last seen on September 19th at his home at Newmill Court in Portarlington. The body was discovered by two hunters on Monday afternoon, and Gardai are not treating the incident as suspicious.

