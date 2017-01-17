BUNCLODY MAN TO GET CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION HONOUR

A Wexford man is to get the highest honour for his work in criminal investigation.
Derek Nally from Bunclody will receive the award in Panama later this year.
He’s the only Irishman to serve as President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Council of International Investigators.
He’ll become only the 6th person to receive the Emeritus Status from the council since it’s inception in 1955.
He ran for President of Ireland in 1997 receiving nearly 60,000 votes before eventually losing out to Mary McAleese.