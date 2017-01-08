CITIZENS ASSEMBLY DISCUSSES ABORTION LAWS AGAIN The Citizens’ Assembly is meeting again today to consider the constitutional restrictions on abortion in Ireland. The group of 99 people will make a recommendation to the Oireachtas in the coming months, on whether or not a referendum should be held on the 8th Amendment. Today the group will hear from a legal expert on how laws are made and changed. Yesterday, the Assembly heard from medical and legal experts on the issue of fatal fetal abnormalities, as well as opposing viewpoints on the ethical status of a fetus.

