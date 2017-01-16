CLLR ROCHE WELCOMES NEW COMMUNITY CENTRE FOR BRIDGETOWN

Bridgetown in County Wexford is to get a new community centre to help boost the town.

One local councillor said it took the hard work of a lot of groups for 2 years to get the green light for the project.

Councillor Mick Roche welcomed the new announcement saying it was another positive boost for the 2000 people in the south of Wexford district.

It’s the latest project to be announced as the town has been majorly redeveloped in recent times with the establishment of the local boxing club, men and women’s sheds and the opening of nine new businesses in the area.