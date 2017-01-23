Congratulations to Jane Johnston, Overall Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for 2016

Huge congratulations to Jane Johnston, the South East Radio/Talbot Hotel Overall Outstanding Achievement Award Winner for 2016.
Jane – who has two autistic children – and her family campaigned ceaselessly when the Department of Education threatened to cut Special Needs Assistants in schools.
She said everyone is entitled to live their life to their fullest potential, whether disabled or not.
Our 12 monthly Outstanding Achievement Award winners were honoured at a glittering Black Tie Gala Ball at the Talbot Hotel, Wexford on Friday the 20th January, culminating in the announcement of the overall winner. The awards ceremony was broadcast live on the South East Radio as events unfolded.
Special guest rugby legend Mick Galwey, praised the incredible work undertaken by the 12 award recipients, enhancing the lives of those in their community and further afield.