Congratulations to Jim Bolger – Outstanding Achievement Award Winner December

Jim Bolger, racehorse trainer and breeder, Beechy Park, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow holds a hurling match on an annual basis to raise funds for cancer research.

Jim has a love and passion for Wexford GAA and horse racing. Jim says that life is prescious and cancer research is such a worthy cause.

He raised €542,000 in five years for general cancer research. It is not confined to one particular area. The outcome is so much better now that 15 years ago. Jim knew Professor John Fitzpatrick in Vincents Hospital who initially asked him for a donation 15 years ago . A few years later Davie Russell wanted to bring his jockies to play Jims staff. At the same time professor Fitzpatrick spoke to him about fundraising and combined with a few golden oldies the idea was born with Ronnie Delaney, Colm O’ Rourke and Katie Walsh as umpires.

This amount of money has made such a difference in cancer research. Jim and the people involved fund all the expenses themselves so every penny goes directly to cancer research.

Jim was so surprised to receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award. He and his wife Jackie are a wonderful caring couple, very well regarded in the hurling and racing community. When the call was put out that they needed support for this charity, people responded straight away.

The organising for this event is already underway again for next August. Jim is a born winner and whatever he puts his mind to, he succeeds.