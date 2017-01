CREW RESCUED FROM VESSEL OFF SE ENGLAND In England, seven people have been rescued from a cargo ship which sank off the Kent coast. The 90-metre vessel made a mayday call around 35 nautical miles (65km) north-east of Ramsgate shortly before midnight. Search and rescue helicopters from the UK and the Netherlands as well as an RNLI lifeboat went to the sinking ship to help the crew.

