DAIL DELEGATION TO VISIT DETAINED DUBLINER IN EGYPT A cross party delegation from the Dáil is to visit Ibrahim Halawa in jail. The group led by the Ceann Comhairle will travel to Egypt on Monday to see the 21 year old who’s been held behind bars without trial for over three years. The Dubliner is reported to be on hunger strike amid fears for his health. The TDs will also meet with representatives of the Egyptian Parliament during the five day visit.

Share this article....