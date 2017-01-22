DECEMBER FUEL PRICE RISES BIGGEST IN YEARS SAYS AA Fuel prices have seen their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years. The AA says petrol and diesel are up by 5 cent a litre, compared to December. Petrol prices are now at their highest since March 2015. The AA says the average cost of a litre of petrol is just over 1 euro 36, while diesel is just under 1 euro 27. It’s calling for a reduction in what it calls “excessive” fuel taxes. An estimated 63 per cent of the retail price of petrol consists of taxes.

