December Fuel Price Rises Biggest In Years Says Aa

South East Radio News

DECEMBER FUEL PRICE RISES BIGGEST IN YEARS SAYS AA Fuel prices have seen their biggest monthly increase in nearly two years. The AA says petrol and diesel are up by 5 cent a litre, compared to December. Petrol prices are now at their highest since March 2015. The AA says the average cost of a litre of petrol is just over 1 euro 36, while diesel is just under 1 euro 27. It’s calling for a reduction in what it calls “excessive” fuel taxes. An estimated 63 per cent of the retail price of petrol consists of taxes.

