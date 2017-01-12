DIALYSIS UNIT GRANTED FOR WEXFORD

Wexford County Council has approved an application for a renal dialysis unit in County Wexford.
The application sent in by B Braun Avitium was successful and the proposed site of this unit will be in Sinnottstown lane in Wexford town.
It’s expected that it could take at least a year before the unit will come on stream for use.
An Bord Pleanala upheld Wexford County Council’s decision to reject an application by Fresenius Medical Care last year leading to this new application.
Speaking to South East Radio News, Labour councillor George Lawlor said it’s something Wexford people have waited too long for.