DRAW FOR BANTY IN FIRST COMPETITIVE GAME AS FOOTBALL BOSS

Wexford Football manager Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney praised his teams spirit as they held on to draw with UCD in Gorey yesterday.
The college side lead at half time but a strong start to the second half by Wexford saw them take a 2 point lead with just 2 minutes remaining.
The students finished well to claw back a draw.
Speaking after the game, Banty said that the O’Byrne cup is not something their looking to win, but is a great opportunity for the whole squad to get game time.
They face DCU in Enniscorthy on Wednesday.