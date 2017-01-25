€300,000 INCREASE FOR WEXFORD ROAD UPKEEP

Fine Gael TD and Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe, has welcomed an increased allocation totaling over 11.5 million euro for regional and local roads in County Wexford.
The funding, which forms part of an overall €324 million investment programme was announced today by the Minister for Transport, Shane Ross.
The number sees an increase of €300,000 for the upkeep of roads in Wexford.
The funding will go towards 7 bridge rehabilitation and 9 safety improvement projects across the county.