€3M WORTH OF DRUGS SEIZED IN KILDARE GARDA OPERATION Gardaí have seized heroin and cocaine worth three million euro in Kildare. An assault rifle and ammunition were also found in the planned search of a house in the Sallins area yesterday evening – it’s part of an operation targeting organised crime. The drugs will know undergo analysis. Investigations are ongoing – at this stage no arrests have been made.

