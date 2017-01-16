ENNISCORTHY TO HOLD FIRST NZEB CONFERENCE IN MARCH

A major national housing conference is to take place in Enniscorthy in early March it has been announced.
The conference will be attended by local authority personnel from around the country and will deal with future building trends in the construction industry.
The NZEB Housing Conference will be attended by the Housing Minister Simon Coveney and will take place in the Riverside Park hotel on March 2nd.
NZEB Housing or “nearly zero energy buildings” are houses that are designed to be as energy efficient as possible.
In 2018, all public buildings must be classified as an NZEB with all other structures by 2020