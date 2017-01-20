EXTERNAL REVIEW OF SERVICES AT WEXFORD GENERAL TO TAKE 6 MONTHS

An external review of the management of colonoscopy screening services at Wexford General Hospital is expected to take six months, according to Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

She told the Dáil the review would take place to see what further lessons could be learned following the discovery that 13 cancer cases at the hospital were “probably missed”.

The consultant at the centre of the controversy , who does not accept the findings of the review, has been on leave for the past two years since the issue was uncovered.

Meanwhile the Irish Patients Association advised people to continue to avail of the Bowel Screen programme.