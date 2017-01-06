EXTRA BEDS IN WEXFORD HOSPITAL TO COPE WITH OVERCROWDING

News Desk News

A number of transitional care beds are to be brought into service in Wexford General Hospital with immediate effect

Its part of the HSE’s Winter Initiative to help cope with the huge increase in people presenting at the A and E department in recent weeks

Also additional diagnostic services such as ultra sound and Xray are to be made available to GP’s in Wexford through existing private providers

Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisation’s will also work with any nursing homes in Wexford that are having difficulties and to offer them support in managing influenza.

