EXTRA BEDS IN WEXFORD HOSPITAL TO COPE WITH OVERCROWDING

A number of transitional care beds are to be brought into service in Wexford General Hospital with immediate effect
Its part of the HSE’s Winter Initiative to help cope with the huge increase in people presenting at the A and E department in recent weeks
Also additional diagnostic services such as ultra sound and Xray are to be made available to GP’s in Wexford through existing private providers
Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisation’s will also work with any nursing homes in Wexford that are having difficulties and to offer them support in managing influenza.