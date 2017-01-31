FARMERS TO HOLD PROTEST OUTSIDE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

News Desk

Farmers say they’re tired of waiting for 35 million Euro in overdue payments.

The IFA’s holding a protest outside the Department of Agriculture later today , over a four month delay in payments for the GLAS environmental scheme.

Wexford protesters will be led the newly elected chairman of Wexford IFA James Kehoe

The thirty seven year old suckler sheep and tillage farmer from Monageer was elected last night at the associations AGM in Enniscorthy

James Kehoe says today’s demonstration is about the Department of Agriculture getting its act together:

