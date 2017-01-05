FF COUNCILLOR WANTS FULL PENSION FOR WEXFORD PEOPLE

A Wexford Councillor is launching a campaign for the restoration of the full old age pension for those reaching sixty six since 2012.
In the budget that year a change in the qualifying criteria for the rull rate of pension was brought in resulting in a growing number of people since getting a reduced contributory pension when they retire.
Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan is asking people to support the campaign by signing a petiton he is going to present to the Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.