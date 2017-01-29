FF HAS HIGHER SUPPORT THAN FG – POLL Taoiseach Enda Kenny is under further pressure after a new opinion poll shows Fine Gael trailing Fianna Fáil. Just a day after being forced to issue a statement clarifying there would be no coalition with Sinn Fein – the RED C survey in today’s Sunday Business Post has Fianna Fáil up 3 points on 27 per cent, with Fine Gael down a point to 24. The Independent Alliance are down from 4 to 3. Sinn Féin drop two points to 14, with non aligned independents going up 2 to 14. Labour’s unchanged on 5, the People Before Profit Anti Austerity Alliance drops one to 4, the Greens go up 1 to 4 and the Social Democrats are unchanged on 4 – while Renua goes up 1 point to 1 percent.

