FIANNA FAIL LARGEST PARTY IN STATE POLL SHOWS Fianna Fail is now the most popular party according to a new opinion poll. The Sunday Times poll puts Michael Martin’s party on 29 percent – six points ahead of Fine Gael – which has seen its support drop by 3 points. Unaligned independents are up 6 points to 15 – their highest level of support in several years – however the Independent Alliance is down two points to 3 per cent. Sinn Fein is down 2 points to 17, while both the Labour Party and the AAA-PBP group are on 5 percent each.

Share this article....