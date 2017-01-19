GAMBIA PRESIDENT’S INAUGURATION TO TAKE PLACE IN SENEGAL

The inauguration of the new President of the Gambia will go ahead today – however the ceremony will be in Senegal.
It’s because the sitting President is refusing to accept defeat in the recent election.
Senegal and a number of neighbouring nations have threatened to invade the country – as thousands of tourists are being evacuated.
Father Sean Devereux Parish Priest in Cushinstown spent fifteen years ministering the Gambia and he is keeping in close contact with the situation.
He says the country was in a panic and now the capital city of Banjul is “like a ghost town.”