GASWORKS MAINTENANCE MEANS TRAFFIC DELAYS FOR WEXFORD

Gasworks Ireland have warned that they will be doing essential maintenance next week which will result in traffic delays.
The company have released details of roads where the works will be taking place:
- Beechlawn Road, works taking place Monday to Friday, from 7.30am to 6.00pm, temporary stop & go will be in place when required (two way traffic flow will be largely maintained).
- Newlands Road, works taking place Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 6.00pm, temporary stop & go will be in place when required (two way traffic flow will be largely maintained).
- Newline Road, works will be carried out off the carriageway Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 6.00pm.
- Clonard Road (including Clonard Village and Whitemill Industrial Estate), temporary traffic lights will be in place, Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 6pm.
Meanwhile, minor works will be carried out from next Monday to Friday 7.30am to 6.00pm:
- Newtown Road, stop & go will be in place.
- Hill Street, stop & go will be in place.
- Johns St Upper, stop & go will be in place.
- Carricklawn, stop & go will be in place.