GOREY BASED WALSH MUSHROOMS ANNOUNCE EXPANSION

Walsh Mushrooms have announced the takeover of Tipperary company Golden Mushrooms.
Walsh Mushrooms was started by Pat Walsh in Gorey in 1979 and has grown to be one of the major suppliers in Ireland.
They expanded to the UK and now markets 15% of the mushroom produce in Britain.
The newly acquired site in Golden County Tipperary now brings the number of sites owned by the company to four with other sites in Gorey, Suffolk and Evesham.
Managing Director Padraic O’Leary says the takeover is ultimately good for the mushroom industry.