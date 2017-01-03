HSE WARN FLU LEVELS TO RISE IN COMING WEEKS

The Health Service Executive is urging at-risk people, who haven’t received the flu vaccination, to do so – as levels of influenza almost doubled across the country over the past two weeks.
The HSE is advising that the rate is expected to increase even further in the coming weeks.
One death was reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre early last month – due to influenza.
The executive is urging people who are at-risk and who haven’t been vaccinated to do so at their local doctors or pharmacist.