HUNT FOR KILANERIN P.O. RAID GANG Gardai are hunting for an armed gang who robbed a post office in Kilaneran near Gorey yesterday. Three men entered the shop at around midday armed with a handgun, a sledgehammer and a pickaxe handle while a fourth remained outside. One female member of staff was assaulted when the men demanded cash before they escaped with a small amount of money. When last seen they were heading in the Tinahely direction in a grey 151 Dublin registered Land Rover Sport 4X4 – a vehicle was later found burnt out at Clonegal in County Carlow. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 94 30690, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Share this article....